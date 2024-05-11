Leerink Partnrs Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BeiGene in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.32. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($8.90) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BGNE. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

BeiGene Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $161.13 on Friday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $245.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.63.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.34) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

