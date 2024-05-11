Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.13. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2028 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSP. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.53.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,194,000 after buying an additional 1,212,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after buying an additional 380,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after buying an additional 264,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

