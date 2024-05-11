Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $64.96 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $45,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $73,301,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

