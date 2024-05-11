Legend Biotech (LEGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Legend Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Legend Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEGN
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legend Biotech
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.