Legend Biotech (LEGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Legend Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEGN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

