Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Trading Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNWGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna downgraded the stock from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna now has a $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $111.00. Light & Wonder traded as low as $89.79 and last traded at $90.22. Approximately 681,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 579,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.52.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

In other Light & Wonder news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $359,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,450.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $359,203.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,450.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,878,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,523,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,716,000 after purchasing an additional 47,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,249,000 after purchasing an additional 231,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNWGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

