Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $1,892,774,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $168,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after acquiring an additional 410,705 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 53.1% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,033,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,681,000 after acquiring an additional 358,492 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $434.39 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.96 and a 200-day moving average of $424.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.69.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

