Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Lowered to Underperform Spec Market Wgt at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an underperform spec market wgt rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEV. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut shares of Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.99.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LEV

Lion Electric Stock Performance

NYSE LEV opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Lion Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.