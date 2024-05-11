Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Downgraded to Underperform Spec Market Wgt at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Free Report) from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an underperform spec market wgt rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

LEV opened at C$1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$278.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.09.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.31 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

