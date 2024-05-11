Lithium Americas (LAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LAC opened at $4.37 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

