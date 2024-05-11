Lithium Americas (LAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of LAC opened at $4.37 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
