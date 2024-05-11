Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 10,538 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 414,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,476,424. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

RCKT stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.12. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

