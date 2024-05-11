Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 25,862 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,862 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vishay Precision Group worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vishay Precision Group Price Performance
Shares of VPG stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $38.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Vishay Precision Group Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
