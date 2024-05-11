Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Preferred Bank worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFBC opened at $78.71 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

