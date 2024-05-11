Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LPX. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $87.25 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,918 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 38.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,699 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 387,233 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

