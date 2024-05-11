LSV Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CION Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in CION Investment by 8.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 29.4% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in CION Investment by 12.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $651.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,519 shares of company stock worth $70,760. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

