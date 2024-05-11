LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 102,148 Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 102,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 281,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 216,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 86,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $580.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

