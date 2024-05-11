LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 7,300 Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.89. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

