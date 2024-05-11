LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.06% of Advantage Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,228,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 205,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 678,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 573,230 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,099.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

ADV opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADV

About Advantage Solutions

(Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.