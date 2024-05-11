LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of International Money Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMXI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 138,002 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after buying an additional 313,135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in International Money Express by 579.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 370,191 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

