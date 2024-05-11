LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

SCM opened at $14.28 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $344.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

