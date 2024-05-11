LSV Asset Management Has $185,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,094 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 107.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 400,117 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 83.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 770,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 350,060 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,208.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 96,057 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 151.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 107,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.85. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

