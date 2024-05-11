LSV Asset Management Has $298,000 Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 21.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of FG opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $48.71.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

