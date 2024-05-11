LSV Asset Management Has $537,000 Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,804 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $71.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMK. TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

