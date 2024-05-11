LSV Asset Management Invests $146,000 in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Northeast Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NECB opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $238.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.72 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

