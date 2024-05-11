LSV Asset Management Invests $528,000 in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Select Water Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 7.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $67,306.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Select Water Solutions news, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $77,026.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,304 shares in the company, valued at $702,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $398,053 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

WTTR stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

