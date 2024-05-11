LSV Asset Management Invests $637,000 in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. Fortrea’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

