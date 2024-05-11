LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Heritage Insurance worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HRTG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

HRTG opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $269.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,177.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $621,350 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $71,408. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.