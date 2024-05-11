LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.05.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.9 %

Albemarle stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.