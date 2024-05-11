LSV Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Embecta by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embecta by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Embecta by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Embecta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,671,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at $732,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

