LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Rimini Street worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 2,817,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 856,085 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Rimini Street by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 576,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 379,709 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 318,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.27. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 82,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $244,571.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,345.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 30,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $91,152.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,720.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 82,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $244,571.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,345.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,901 shares of company stock worth $413,950 over the last 90 days. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

