LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.87%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.99%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

