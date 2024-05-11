LSV Asset Management Sells 24,255 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,255 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in Global Industrial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Stock Performance

GIC opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.