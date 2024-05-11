LSV Asset Management Sells 3,638 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Climb Global Solutions worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 177.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Climb Global Solutions news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,005.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,005.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,159.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB opened at $55.23 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $253.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

