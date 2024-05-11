LSV Asset Management Sells 800 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Medifast were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MED. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Medifast by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MED opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $109.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $159,850.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $307,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

