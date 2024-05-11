LSV Asset Management Takes $336,000 Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONL. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 82.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE ONL opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Orion Office REIT Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.08%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

