LSV Asset Management Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CarGurus by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 198,321 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $1,377,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CarGurus by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 91,626 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 134.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,611.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $99,095.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

