LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avanos Medical by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avanos Medical Price Performance
Avanos Medical stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
