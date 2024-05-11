LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avanos Medical by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Avanos Medical stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Featured Articles

