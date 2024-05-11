Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 2,169.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

LUCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

