Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) was down 0.4% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lucid Group traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 5,843,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 32,804,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lucid Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

