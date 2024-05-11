Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LULU. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $474.79.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $352.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.88. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

