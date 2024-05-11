Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

