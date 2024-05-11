Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lyft by 87.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

