Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Magnite alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGNI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,818,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 166,522 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Magnite by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Magnite by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Magnite by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,431,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Magnite has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.