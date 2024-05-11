Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 0.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.95. Approximately 61,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 346,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 119,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 44.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.