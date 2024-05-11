Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Announces Earnings Results

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $34.94 on Friday. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors lowered Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,657.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,657.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and sold 1,055,899 shares valued at $30,422,265. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

