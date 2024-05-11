MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.32. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $198.01 and a 1 year high of $303.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.