Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MQ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,621 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,223 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

