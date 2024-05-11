Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $174.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Masimo by 302.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,676 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $1,066,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

