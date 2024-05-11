MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTZ. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Shares of MTZ opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MasTec by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 359,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 354,163 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

