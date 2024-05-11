Maxim Group Begins Coverage on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
NRBO stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.75.
