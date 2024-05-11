Maxim Group Boosts Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target to $6.00

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Paysign in a report on Monday, May 6th.

PAYS opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Paysign has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. Paysign had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 32.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paysign will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 51,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $150,309.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,099,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,870,998.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paysign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $79,473.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $450,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 51,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $150,309.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,099,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,870,998.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 476,086 shares of company stock worth $1,416,208. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paysign in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Paysign by 33.7% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paysign by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

